Civil servant in Johor loses RM200,000 to Macau scam

BATU PAHAT, Jan 18 — A civil servant here lost RM200,000 after falling victim to the Macau Scam syndicate between October and November last year.

Johor Commercial Crime Investigation Department chief ACP Mohd Salleh Abdullah said during the period, the victim was contacted by an individual who claimed to be from the Sabah Post Office.

He said the 37-year-old victim was also told by the caller that his personal details had been misused by third parties in ATM card and cheques issuance.

“The victim was also contacted by another member of this Macau Scam syndicate posing as a Sabah police personnel who told him that he was involved in a money laundering case.

“Panicked, the victim then followed the instructions to make payment to clear his name from money laundering cases,” he said in a statement, today.

From November 15 to 18, 2020, the victim has made payment in stages, totalling RM200,000 into the bank account given by the syndicate members, he said.

He said the victim only realised that he had been deceived when he contacted the Sabah police.

“Johor police would like to remind the public to check with the relevant authorities, before making any financial transactions to a bank account of unknown individual.

He added that the police have also never charged any fees to solve criminal cases. The public can also check the account number involved in commercial crime cases at the ccid.rmp.gov.my or to call 013-2111222 for commercial crime case enquiries. — Bernama