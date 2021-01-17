Probe launched by mining company into massive sinkhole that opened up in Selangor (VIDEO)

Mining company Kumpulan Semesta Sdn Bhd has formed a special team to investigate a sinkhole that opened up in a neighbouring lot in Kuala Selangor. — Picture via social media

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 17 — Mining company Kumpulan Semesta Sdn Bhd (KSSB) has formed a special team to investigate a sinkhole that opened up in a neighbouring lot in Kuala Selangor yesterday.

Its corporate communications department head Suhaimi Khalidi said the company is cooperating with the authorities to investigate the source of the incident.

“Thus far, there is no risk to health and the environment, and we are identifying the damage and other losses at the site and its surrounding vicinity,” he said in a statement.

Suhaimi assured the public that the situation on-site is firmly under control, adding that the company has confirmed the incident occurred at a lot adjacent to the mining operations site, at around 6.45pm on Friday.

“All operations have been immediately stopped following the incident, with KSSB’s emergency team working alongside the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) as well as the police to monitor the site. No lives were lost,” he said.

It was reported that workers in two separate factories were caught by surprise when the land next to their work premises suddenly collapsed.

Selangor Bomba operations assistant director Hafisham Mohd Noor later confirmed the sinkhole was an estimated 10 metres deep with a width and length of 500 metres and 100 metres respectively, near Jalan PKPS in Kampung Bestari Jaya.

Seventy-one workers were reportedly evacuated to temporary accommodation at SK Rantau Panjang, following the incident.