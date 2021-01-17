Next two weeks will show if Covid-19 spread in Sibu curbed, says local government asst minister

Assistant Minister of Local Government and Housing Dr Annuar Rapaee. — Borneo Post Online pic

SIBU, Jan 17 — The next two weeks will be crucial to determine if Sibu Division can curb the spread of Covid-19, which is why the public must strictly comply with the movement control order (MCO), says Assistant Minister of Local Government and Housing Dr Annuar Rapaee.

He thus hoped that Sibu folk would not perceive the MCO, to run until January 29, a ‘punishment’.

“We need everyone to work together to curb the spread of the virus. Initially, we have locked down 19 longhouses in Pasai Siong area but somehow, the virus has been detected outside the epicentre due to the movement of people.

“Some people who attended the funeral at Rumah Langi Ambau @ Douglas in Pasai Siong do not live at the longhouses although they have their address there. They are living in the town because of their work, while there were others who had returned to their respective hometowns, which explained why cases had spread to places outside the epicentre.

“The MCO is implemented to restrict the movement of people to curb further spread of Covid-19 because we have detected cases outside the epicentre. They will not move about freely, while those without the disease will not come into close contact with them.

“The idea is to get people to stay at home as much as possible. So, the next two weeks will be crucial,” said Dr Annuar, who is also Assistant Minister for Education, Science and Technological Research.

He also said the number of cases recorded over the next few days should not be taken to reflect the real situation in the division.

On the level of MCO compliance here, he said there were still quite a number of cars on the streets.

“Maybe it is the first day of MCO but over the next few days, we will see better level of compliance,” he added.

Meanwhile, the SDMC announced Thursday that Sibu Division would be put under the movement control order (MCO) for two weeks (from Jan 16 until 29).

The decision was made after a meeting in view of the rising number of Covid-19 cases.

The MCO for Sibu Division covers the districts of Sibu, Kanowit and Selangau. — Borneo Post Online