Wan Junaidi tested negative for Covid-19 for second time

KUCHING, Jan 16 — Entrepreneur Development and Co-operatives Minister Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said his second test for Covid-19 has come back negative.

“I have a negative outcome for the second swab test and the Ministry of Health has also cut the pink wristband which I have worn,” he posted on his Facebook.

He had tested negative in the first test four days ago.

He added that he will continue to monitor his health and comply with the standard operating procedure (SOP) fixed by the Ministry of Health (MOH).

The entire Cabinet was ordered to test for Covid-19 after Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed who attended a Cabinet meeting tested positive.