Fraser’s Hilll: Raub road now closed following landslide threats

Heavy rains have caused landslides in the area of Fraser's Hill, with a threat of more later. — Picture by Lukman Hakim Hogg

KUANTAN, Jan 16 — The road to the resort area in Fraser’s Hill via Raub, 240 kilometres from here, has been closed since two days ago to all vehicles due to fear of landslides if the weather is bad.

Raub district police chief, Supt Kama Azural said that only security and health teams were allowed to use the route for emergencies after securing the permission of the police.

He said the decision was made after discussions by the parties responsible including the district engineer after finding several locations along the road were prone to landslides if the weather is bad.

‘’A Pahang Task Force Committee meeting chaired by State Secretary Datuk Seri Dr Sallehuddin Ishak also backed the decision to avoid untoward incidents,’’ he said when contacted here, today.

‘’Residents of Fraser’s Hill can use the Kuala Kubu, Selangor route to buy food or perform errands. As, Selangor is under the Movement Control Order, I have told the Fraser’s Hill Police Station to facilitate applications for inter-state travel permits, ‘’ he said.

The road would only be reopened when the parties concerned were satisfied at the level of safety of the route, he added. — Bernama