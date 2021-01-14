Agong, Permaisuri visit flood victims in Pekan

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah on the way to visit to flood victims in Pekan January 14, 2021. — Picture via Facebook/Istana Negara

PEKAN, Jan 14 — The presence of Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at the Kampung Serambi relief centre here brought smiles to the flood evacuees currently sheltered there.

Al-Sultan Abdullah was accompanied by Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah and three of their children namely Tengku Arif Bendahara Tengku Muhammad Iskandar Ri’ayatuddin Shah, Tengku Panglima Muda Tengku Ahmad Ismail Mu’adzam Shah and Tengku Puteri Raja Tengku Puteri Jihan Azizah ‘Athiyatullah.

Their Majesties also joined the flood victims for lunch at the relief centre which houses about 100 people and handed over some contributions to them.

Besides Kampung Serambi, Their Majesties also visited flood victims at Kampung Tanjong Medang, Kampung Acheh, Kampung Temai, Kampung Padang Rumbia, Kampung Pulau Rumput and Kampung Paloh Hinai.

Meanwhile, Robiani Bakar, 56, said the royal family’s visit helped her to overcome her sadness over the demise of her eldest child due to oesophagus cancer, two years ago.

“I never failed to visit my son’s grave every day until I suffered from various illnesses and stroke.

“Alhamdulillah (thanks to Allah), my sadness is gone now and I’m relieved. Their Majesties were very kind and asked me to take care of my health. I’m very touched and moved because I really did not expect them to spend time with us,” she told Bernama.

For Nur Aniza Md Jan, 35, her dream to meet the King and the royal family finally became a reality.

“Unbelievable. I usually follow their updates on Facebook and other social media but today they are here in front of my eyes.

“His Majesty asked about my pregnancy and reminded me to take care of myself and my children,” said Nur Aniza, who is expecting to deliver her third child in February. — Bernama