Deputy communications minister latest to catch Covid-19

Deputy Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin is pictured at Menara Dato’ Onn in Kuala Lumpur, October 26, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 13 ― Deputy Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin is the latest to test positive for Covid-19, after three ministers were similarly infected earlier this week.

His office confirmed the matter in a statement today.

“Deputy Communications and Multimedia Minister, Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin, has been confirmed to be Covid-19 positive after receiving the results of a preliminary swab test this morning.

“He underwent the Covid-19 screening test upon arriving in Kuala Lumpur from Penang on January 11, 2021 (Monday). He was taken to Sungai Buloh Hospital in Selangor for further treatment according to the guidelines set by the Ministry of Health (MOH) Malaysia.

“Earlier, on December 25, 2020 (Friday), he took a Covid-19 swab test and the result was negative.

“Datuk Zahidi is in a stable condition and apologises for any inconvenience caused,” the statement from his office read.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin was the latest in a string of Cabinet members to test positive for Covid-19 yesterday.

In a statement, the Home Ministry revealed that Hamzah was screened on Monday, and yesterday morning, the MoH revealed that he had tested positive for the virus.

The statement also asked all those who came into close contact with Hamzah from January 8 until 11 to present themselves to a district health office for Covid-19 screening.

Two days ago, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed tested positive for Covid-19.

This was followed by Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Harun who tested positive yesterday.

Both attended a Cabinet meeting on January 6 along with Hamzah.