Nearly 105,000 foreign workers screened for Covid-19 so far, says Socso CEO

Health workers conduct a Covid-19 screening test on local and foreign workers at Central Spectrum, Pulau Indah, December 10, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

RAUB, Jan 11 — Nearly 105,000 of the 892,000 foreign workers in the country have underwent Covid-19 screening test as of yesterday, said Social Security Organisation (Socso) chief executive Datuk Seri Dr Mohammed Azman Aziz Mohammed.

He said a total of 574 clinics had been appointed in the red zone states for foreign workers to go for the screening in an effort to curb the spread of the pandemic.

“Employers who have not yet sent their foreign workers for screening are urged to do so. This programme is ongoing and we hope all foreign workers will be screened soon,” he told reporters after attending a flood relief assistance mission here today.

Last December, Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan was reported to have said that effective Jan 1, 2021, employers are required to ensure their foreign workers are screened for Covid-19 and the test to be borne by them (employers).

Earlier, Mohammed Azman presented aid to 65 families at the flood relief centre at the Gali Hilir Multipurpose Hall, here. — Bernama