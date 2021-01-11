CM: Melaka focusing on seven fundamentals to realise its policies and plans

Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali said the state government is stressing on seven fundamentals to its civil servants towards realising all its policies and plans. — Picture via Twitter/Bernama

MELAKA, Jan 11 — The Melaka government is stressing on seven fundamentals to its civil servants towards realising all its policies and plans, including the Melakaku Maju Jaya Strategic Plan 2035 and State Budget 2021.

Chief Minister, Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali said this was in line with the goal of 2021 as the implementation year to ensure that all the policies, initiatives and programmes planned would be effectively implemented so as to have a positive impact and the benefits felt by the people.

“Most importantly, we must ensure all that have been planned for this year will be implemented or in simple words, make it happen.

“Besides that, our policy is to meet the rakyat daily and not just weekly or monthly so that all the problems raised by them can be attended to and resolved accordingly.”

Sulaiman said this to reporters in conjunction with his 2021 New Year message and pre-launch of the Melakaku Maju Jaya Stratregic Plan 2035, here, today,

He said the state government did not want to hear anymore excuses for the delays, leakage or any failure that occurred in delivering quality services to the people,

He added that it also wanted to see results for all that it had planned including the over 80 Melaka Budget 2021 initiatives which covered 40 involving the people directly.

“I also want each state government agency and subsidiary company to have its own key performance indicators (KPI) and strategic plan in line with the strategic plan at the state level,” he said.

Earlier at the ceremony, Sulaiman also handed over a contribution of face masks and hand sanitiser worth RM5 million to the Melaka Education Department to be channelled for free to all students in the state. — Bernama