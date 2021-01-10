Preparing for the long-haul, PKR launches new bureau to rope in younger professionals into politics

MP Johor Bahru, Akmal Nasir speaks during the Biro Profesional Angkatan Pemuda Keadilan press conference at the PKR headquarters, January 10, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 — PKR today launched a professional bureau under its Youth wing to entice younger Malaysian professionals to join politics.

Its Youth chief Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir said including younger professionals from various sectors such as healthcare, law, engineering and business is vital to Malaysia’s future, claiming the current Perikatan Nasional (PN) government is not doing enough to help Malaysians struggling economically in the pandemic.

“For me when I see youth, they have a more long term view, that realises Covid-19 is a setback, and we know the government of the day is not very focused on facing Covid-19.

“Their decisions keep changing and now we worry that there may be an announcement of a movement control order next week,” he said at the bureau’s launch in the PKR headquarters at Petaling Jaya.

Akmal, who is also Johor Baru MP, said youths are directly affected by the government’s decisions, and pointed towards those who are losing business and jobs in the wake of the pandemic.

Permatang Pauh MP Nurul Izzah Anwar, who was also present, said the recent attack on the US Capitol was a grim reminder to the youth in Malaysia that responsible citizens must take part in the politics to protect the democratic institution here.

“The only way we can survive is to remember to focus on our responsibility and keep a long-term view for the party,” she said.

The professional bureau was launched today with 26 founding members from various backgrounds, among which were doctors, lawyers, engineers and cyber security professionals.