EPF Temerloh and George Town branches to reopen on Jan 11

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 — The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) will resume counter services at EPF Temerloh, Pahang and EPF George Town, Penang starting Monday, January 11.

In an effort to ensure the safety and health of its members and staff, the fund said it will continue to enforce the following standard operating procedures (SOPs) in its branches nationwide.

“Member visits can only be made by appointments via the Janji Temu Online facility within the EPF website https://www.kwsp.gov.my/ms/janjitemu.

“All members must go through a temperature screening and check-in via MySejahtera prior to entering the branch premises, and must observe physical distancing measures during their entire visit,” said EPF in a statement.

While playing its role to curb the spread of Covid-19, the retirement fund thanked members for their patience and understanding as it looks to serve with the best of its ability through physical and electronic channels.

For more information, members can contact the EPF’s Contact Management Centre at 03-8922 6000 or refer to the EPF website. — Bernama