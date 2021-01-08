Royal Selangor Golf Club, Tropicana Golf and Country Resort hit with more cases of Covid-19

File picture of Armed Forces personnel and police guarding the Tropicana Golf and Country Resort’s hostel in Petaling Jaya October 12, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 8 — The Royal Selangor Golf Club (RSGC) and Tropicana Golf and Country Resort have reported three more cases of Covid-19 including a caddie today.

Tropicana had been hit hard in October when more than 20 of its employees living in the workers dormitories were infected by Covid-19.

At the time, the resort was allegedly found to be still operating even after the ministry had ordered it to shut down and as such the police investigated them under Section 269 of the Penal Code and Section 22(B) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Disease Act.

Today in a notice from the club sighted by Malay Mail the club informed its members that an outsourced caddie whose last day was on January 3 tested positive for Covid-19 three days later.

The club said that the caddie dubbed P1 had not patronised the club nor any of its outlets and had adhered to the strict SOPs by wearing a mask and practicing social distancing at all times.

“As a precautionary measure in addition to our daily sanitisation as prescribed by the Ministry of Health, the management has done a comprehensive 2-day deep cleaning and disinfection process through an external professional cleaning service company on January 2 to January 7,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, RSGC has continued to add cases since late October, this time it was two staff members who work in the food and beverage section.

A notice by the club said staff members dubbed C16s and C17s were waiters, one permanent the other a part-time staff.

Both tested positive after the club screened 156 staff members on January 6.

“In view of these new cases, the main lounge, Modesto’s restaurant, the Rotunda and canteen are closed from January 8 till January 14. Normal food and beverage services will resume on Friday January 15.

“There will be cold beverage service only at the golfers terrace and patio between 8am till 8pm. This service will be manned by staff that has recently returned from quarantine,” the statement read.

According to a timeline of movement provided by the club, both positive staff members have been working at the club since December 30, 2020 till January 7, 202.

They were mainly manning the Rotunda and Main Lounge areas.

As a precautionary measure, the club asked members who have been at these areas to monitor themselves carefully and get tested as soon as possible.

Thus far, 12 golf clubs have been hit by Covid-19 in some way or form, forcing the clubs to shut down for a day or more for sanitising and cleaning purposes while staff and members get tested.