Annuar Musa confirms removal as BN sec-gen, sources say Ahmad Maslan his replacement

Tan Sri Annuar Musa confirmed his removal when contacted this afternoon. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 5 — Tan Sri Annuar Musa has been sacked as the Barisan Nasional (BN) secretary-general in an abrupt shake-up of the coalition.

Sources told Malay Mail that his replacement is Datuk Ahmad Maslan who also took over as Umno secretary-general in March last year.

Annuar, who is also Federal Territories minister, confirmed his removal when contacted this afternoon.

“Yes,” he replied in a text message to Malay Mail.

In a later tweet, the Keterah MP also remarked that he had been sacked as secretary-general of Muafakat Nasional (MN), another alliance Umno has with PAS.

In a snap of his text message to BN chairman and Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Annuar wrote: “I thank you for the opportunity to serve in both positions. Best wishes, DS President”.

Ramai yang minta komen..saya tiada apa komen buat masa ini..Tempoh bertenang... pic.twitter.com/8YjcEN7mtC — Annuar Musa (@AnnuarMusa) January 5, 2021

He added that he had been asked for his comments but has nothing to say at the moment, adding that it was a time for calm.

A senior party insider told Malay Mail that BN will make a formal announcement of the changes later.

“Yes, it is confirmed that Annuar Musa has been removed from his position and will be replaced by Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan.

“BN will shortly announce the removal of Annuar and his replacement”.

The Umno source said Annuar is seen as an overt supporter of splinter party Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), headed by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, and would even defend it to his party critics.

“It is understood that Annuar’s abrupt removal will also include the revocation of his Umno membership as he has acted as being more aligned politically to Bersatu rather than towards Umno or BN on many occasions.

“His actions also demonstrate that he does not respect party president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi who is also Umno president and also the BN chief as he was believed to have made decisions without consultation as well as failing to defend his own party in times of crisis,” the source added.

Clashes between Umno and Bersatu have continued despite their informal alliance to oust the Pakatan Harapan administration last February.

Umno members seething at the perceived loss of their privileges under the PN administration, and at their recent divisional meetings these past few days, have demanded the party leadership reassert its influence to take charge of government again by contesting all seats in the next general election.