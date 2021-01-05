Agong drives through flooded East Coast Highway to surprise Pahang flood victims (VIDEO)

Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah braved the waterlogged East Coast Highway to distribute aid to flood victims and stranded lorry drivers. — Pictures via Facebook/Istana Negara

PETALING JAYA, Jan 5 — Images of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah making his way through floodwater in Pahang have captured the hearts of Malaysians.

The series of photographs posted by Istana Negara this afternoon shows Sultan Abdullah and his family braving a waterlogged East Coast Highway (LPT) to bring aid to those affected by the massive floods caused by the ‘Winter Monsoon’.

In one snapshot, murky floodwater almost covered the wheels of the pickup trucks that the royal motorcade was part of.

The Agong, accompanied by the Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah were on their way to surprise flood victims at relief centres in the Maran district.

Also present was the royal couple’s fourth son the Tengku Panglima Muda Tengku Ahmad Ismail Mu’adzam Shah.

The images have received over 12,000 reactions on Facebook, 1,800 shares and hundreds of comments at the time of writing.

In a separate post, the Palace uploaded a 10-second clip of the Agong behind the wheel as he drove through a flooded road.

The short clip has been viewed over 3,900 times.

On their way to Maran, Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah stopped to distribute aid to lorry drivers who were stranded due to rising floodwaters at the Karak Toll Plaza on the East Coast Highway.

As of yesterday, more than 10,000 people in Pahang have been affected by flooding and heavy downpour following a cold snap that saw temperatures drop to as low as 23 degrees Celsius.

The winter monsoon which began in November last year is expected to continue until March, according to the Malaysian Meteorological Department.



