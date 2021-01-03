Three-year-old boy dies, parents and brother injured in crash on MRR2 in KL

Gombak police said a three-year-old boy was killed while his parents and older brother were injured when their car overturned at Km14.5 of the Middle Ring Road 2 today. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 3 — A three-year-old boy was killed while his parents and older brother were injured when their car overturned at Km14.5 of the Middle Ring Road 2 today.

Gombak district police chief ACP Arifai Tarawe said during the 10 am incident, the victim along with his family were in their Nissan Almera heading to Ampang from Rawang before the car skidded when negotiating a bend and overturned.

“The victim’s father, aged 42, who was driving the car, sustained injuries to his hips and is currently being treated at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital.

“The mother, 43, and the older brother, six, sustained light injuries as a result of the accident,” he said in a statement.

He said that the victim’s remains were taken to Selayang Hospital for post mortem. — Bernama