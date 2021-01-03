Penang cops probe cafe owner for putting up communist-themed wallpaper

A cafe operator here is being investigated for decorating two of his outlets with communist-themed wallpaper. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

GEORGE TOWN, Jan 3 — A cafe operator here is being investigated for decorating two of his outlets with communist-themed wallpaper, police said today.

Visuals of the wallpaper bearing drawings of late Chinese communist leader Mao Zedong and also depicting elements of communism have gone viral since yesterday.

State Criminal Investigations Department chief SAC Rahimi Ra’ais said the outlets, located in Juru on the mainland and Pulau Tikus on the island, are owned by a 40-year-old man.

“Police have recorded statements from several individuals, including workers of both outlets to facilitate investigations, but not the owner as he is currently undergoing a Covid-19 two-week quarantine,” he told Bernama here today.

Investigations revealed that the Pulau Tikus outlet has been operating since 2016 while the one in Juru since 2019, but the wallpaper were only put up recently, he said.

Police took them down yesterday, Rahimi said.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 47 of the Societies Act 1966 for publishing propaganda of an unlawful society and Section 505(b) of the Penal Code for making, publishing or circulating any statement, rumour or report with intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public. — Bernama