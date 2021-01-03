MetMalaysia issues heavy rain warning for Pahang and Johor

MetMalaysia said there is potential of flash floods especially in low-lying areas due to the heavy rain. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 3 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a bad weather warning with incessant heavy rain for several areas in Pahang and Johor.

MetMalaysia in a statement today said heavy rain has been forecast for Pekan and Rompin in Pahang; as well as Mersing in Johor.

It said the districts of Raub, Bentong, Temerloh, Maran, Kuantan and Bera in Pahang as well as Segamat and Kluang in Johor, are expected to experience similar weather until tomorrow.

Heavy rain is also expected in some areas in Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang (Cameron Highlands, Lipis and Jerantut) and Johor (Tangkak and Muar) until tomorrow.

“The same weather forecast also applies to the districts of Batu Pahat, Pontian, Kulai, Kota Tinggi and Johor Baru until today,” it said.

Several areas in the west coast states in the peninsula, Sarawak and several areas in Sabah are expected to experience thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds in the evening up to early in the night during the period.

It said these situations have the potential to cause flash floods especially in low-lying areas.

MetMalaysia also said that strong northeast winds of more than 60 km per hour and waves as high as 4.5 metres are expected to occur in the waters off Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang, eastern Johor, Sarawak, Sabah and Labuan during that time.

These pose the risk of seawater overflow along coastal stretches and at river mouths in the affected places, it said. — Bernama