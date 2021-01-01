Stop attacking Anwar and focus on Opposition ‘grand coalition’, Amanah Youth tells Dr Mahathir

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad are seen during a press conference after the Pakatan Harapan President Council Meeting at Yayasan Perdana Foundation in this file picture taken on February 21, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 1 — Amanah Youth chief Shazni Munir Mohd Ithnin has demanded Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today to stop attacking Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Instead, the wing added that both the Parti Pejuang Tanah Air chairman and Anwar have to focus on strengthening the opposition, in order to make a “grand coalition” a reality.

“Amanah Youth would like to criticise the attitude of Dr Mahathir who repeatedly attacked Anwar, which was seen as only aggravating the situation.

“Realising the ‘grand coalition’ requires the agreement of all the Opposition leaders and peace between the two great figures Dr Mahathir and Anwar, for them to sit at the same table and negotiate,” he said in a statement.

Shazni said that Pejuang has to work with Pakatan Harapan in order to pave a new way for the Opposition.

“We therefore appeal to Dr Mahathir to stop the attack and accept Anwar’s offer to sit down and negotiate with Pakatan Harapan (PH) in formulating a new direction for the opposition,” he said.

Yesterday, the former prime minister alleged that Anwar has refused to work with him in any capacity while claiming that he was willing to work with PH.

He said Anwar had also not agreed to let him or Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal to become interim prime minister candidate for “six months” before giving up the power to the PH chief.

In an interview with China Press also published yesterday, Dr Mahathir also claimed that PH will not be able to garner Malay support in the next general election if the coalition refuses to cooperate with him.

Earlier this week, Anwar had stated that it is up to a consensus within Pakatan Harapan whether to work with Dr Mahathir again, but stressed any cooperation must be reform driven.