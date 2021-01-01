Public Works Dept: Seberang Takir coastal road closed three days for clean-up

KUALA TERENGGANU, Jan 1 — The road along Pantai Seberang Takir from the drawbridge here has been closed to all vehicles effective today until Sunday.

The Public Works Department said the temporary closure is to safeguard road users following the high tide phenomenon incident last night in which seawater overflowed onto roads and residential areas in several districts in the state, which also saw rubbish and debris strewn across.

“Cleaning works are going on and road users are advised to use alternative routes. Warning signages and notices have also been put up,” the department said in a statement today.

Besides Pantai Seberang Takir in Kuala Nerus, a three-kilometre stretch of the road at the junction of Sekolah Menengah Imtiaz Dungun to Jalan Kubur Sura in Teluk Lipat, Dungun is also closed to all vehicles.

Dungun Civil Defence Force officer, Captain (PA) Ahmad Kamal Hakim Ngah said big waves and strong winds had hit several coastal areas yesterday.

“Barrier cones have been placed and road users have to use other alternative routes to go to Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) Dungun.

“Clean-up works are being carried out and the people are advised to stay away from the area for their own safety,” he said. — Bernama