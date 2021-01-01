Indonesian police detain suspect who posted video insulting national song after joint probe with Malaysian police

Indonesian police have arrested a student, an Indonesian, who is believed to be involved in the making of a video on the Indonesia Raya song, which was modified with lyrics that insulted the country. — iStock.com pic via AFP

JAKARTA, Jan 1 — Indonesian police have arrested a student, an Indonesian, who is believed to be involved in the making of a video on the Indonesia Raya song, which was modified with lyrics that insulted the country.

According to the Head of the Criminal Investigation Agency of the Indonesian National Police, Listyo Sigit Prabowo, as quoted by local media, the suspect was arrested at 8pm last night at a house, in Cianjur, West Java.

“Police arrested the male suspect, with the initials of “M.D.F.” and confiscated a mobile phone, a SIM card and a computer set,” he said.

So far, the police had not revealed the complete identity of the suspect (such as age, origin, and institution where he is studying).

The arrest is the result of a joint investigation into the case involving the Indonesian Police and the Royal Malaysian Police.

Prior to this, a video uploaded by an irresponsible individual in the comment space on the My Asean youtube page, featured the Indonesian national anthem edited with lyrics that insulted Indonesia.

The video on youtube had been deleted, but the video was uploaded to various other applications and viraled which provoked various comments of hatred and anger.

Yesterday, Bernama reported Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador as saying that the video was made by a citizen of the republic and not done in Malaysia.

He said the information was obtained as a result of an interrogation of an Indonesian worker in his 40s who was detained in Sabah. — Bernama