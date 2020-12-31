NUTP objects to PSD's new service circulars

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 31 — After the Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs), the National Union of the Teaching Profession (NUTP) also objected to the two new service circulars issued by the Public Service Department (PSD) which would take effect from tomorrow (Jan 1).

NUTP secretary-general Harry Tan Huat said PSD should first consult with all members of the coalition in the National Joint Council (MBK) before implementing the circulars and not ignore the voice and rights of the workers.

The two circulars are Service Circular No. 6 of 2020 Employer-Employee Relations Policy in Public Service-National Joint Council and Service Circular No. 7 of 2020 Employer-Employee Relations Policy in Public Service-Department Joint Council (MBJ).

Therefore, the implementation of the two circulars should be postponed until after negotiations with all MBK members are conducted, he said in a statement today. — Bernama