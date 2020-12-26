Police chase ends with two arrests in front of KL's Lot 10 shopping centre (VIDEO)

Wangsa Maju district police chief Supt Rajab Ahad Ismail said the police finally arrested the suspects in front of Lot 10, Bukit Bintang. ― Video screengrab via Facebook/Friends of JPJ

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 26 ― Police were forced to fire at a four-wheel-drive (4WD) vehicle, with two individuals believed to be under the influence of drugs inside, when it fled after attempting to crash into two policemen at Jalan Gurney and Jalan Raja Chulan last Thursday.

The incident occurred about 4.45pm when a police team spotted a Nissan Frontier 4WD at Jalan Gurney driven by a man, and a 24-year-old woman as passenger, in a suspicious manner.

Wangsa Maju district police chief Supt Rajab Ahad Ismail said the police ordered the driver, aged 26, to stop, but he did not.

“Instead, the driver sped away towards Jalan Tun Razak before being caught in a traffic jam. When a policeman approached the vehicle, the driver attempted to ram into him (police) and this caused the policeman to fire a shot which hit the rear tyre of the 4WD.

“However, the suspect drove away in a reckless manner towards the city, crashing into several vehicles along the way before almost crashing into a traffic policeman on Jalan Raja Chulan,” he said in a statement today.

Rajab said the police finally arrested the suspects in front of Lot 10, Bukit Bintang.

It was found that the two suspects fled for fear of being arrested by the police as they were under the influence of drugs, he said, adding that tests conducted on their urine found both of them positive for drug.

He said it was also found that the man had 10 previous records for drug cases, theft, and burglary.

Both suspects are in remand for five days until this Tuesday for investigation.