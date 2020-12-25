Amanah women’s wing chief urges party leadership to narrow gender gap

Aiman Athirah speaks during the Amanah National Convention in Shah Alam December 8, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 25 — Angkatan Wanita Amanah Negara (Awan) chief Senator Aiman Athirah Al-Jundi wants her party to ensure that at least a third of seats are set aside for women representatives should Pakatan Harapan (PH) be returned to power at the next election.

Awan is the women’s wing of Amanah, a component party of the PH Opposition coalition. The party has in the past been criticised for the absence of women in its top leadership positions as well as general lack of gender sensitivity.

Aiman said empowering women by giving them a more prominent platform on the national political scene would help to bridge the gender gap.

“In order to make this a reality, Awan has called for the implementation of Legislated Candidate Quotas, or Legislated Reserved Seats, or Women Only Additional Seats, or whichever one of the three is most suitable for Malaysia.

“All that’s needed is government political will to create a new, more gender-friendly political environment in Malaysia,” she said today during Awan’s national convention at Bayou Lagoon Park Resort, Melaka.

Aiman added that Awan has urged its party, Amanah, to defend the mandate given by voters to PH at the previous election.

“The formation of a Pakatan Harapan 'grand coalition' is important right now as is preparations for the 15th general election to support a Pakatan Harapan Grand Coalition,” she said.

Awan is currently holding its annual national convention, which is expected to draw an attendance of 240 representatives.

The wing is also providing coverage of its programme in the form of online streaming via Zoom and Facebook.