Malaysia to allow international private centre students in by start of 2021, except from the UK

PUTRAJAYA, Dec 24 — International students studying in private educational centres will now be allowed to enter Malaysia starting on January 1, the federal government said today.

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the only country whose students excluded from entering Malaysia is the United Kingdom, amid concerns over a new coronavirus strain.

“Students in this category include those in language centres, skills centres, training centres, tuition centres, and mind development centres registered under the Education Ministry,” he said during his press conference.

The student’s entry will be managed by Education Malaysia Global Services, and must follow guidelines and procedures as set by the Immigration Department, the National Security Council, and the National Disaster Management Agency.

“Permission will only be given to already existing students in institutions who have obtained their visas from the Immigration Department.

“Students must also undergo a Covid-19 test three days before departing for Malaysia, and once again upon arriving in the country,” Ismail said.

Students must also undergo mandatory quarantine in government-gazetted centres, as well as bear the cost of testing and quarantine by themselves.