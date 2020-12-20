Circumcision programme must comply with SOP, says minister

Datuk Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri delivers a speech at the Tuanku Mizan Zainal Abidin Mosque in Putrajaya December 3, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

BANGI, Dec 20 — All quarters intending to organise circumcision programmes are reminded to always adhere to the prescribed standard operating procedure (SOP) to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri said organisers are required to make compulsory the wearing of face masks by all those present and to ensure they exercise physical distancing throughout the programme.

Referring to the “Khatan Is’aadul Usrah 2020”, a circumcision programme organised by Yayasan Dakwah Islamiah Malaysia (Yadim) here today, he said, the programme was held in compliance with the SOP set by the National Security Council and the Health Ministry.

“We have informed all parties (who want to conduct circumcision programme) to always comply with the SOP,” he said after officiating the programme, involving the participation of 16 boys, at Poliklinik Sri Putra, here, today.

The programme, carried out simultaneously nationwide with the co-operation of Ibn Sina Malaysia Medical Charity Organisation (Papisma), is aimed at helping parents from the asnaf (tithe recipients) and B40 group. — Bernama