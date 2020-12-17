Report: Pakatan presidential council meeting cancelled after calls for ‘political reset’

According to a report, the Pakatan Harapan presidential council meeting was set to be at the Parliament this afternoon after the coalition failed to vote down the Budget 2021 recently. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 17 ― A Pakatan Harapan (PH) presidential council meeting originally planned for today was reportedly cancelled due to calls of “political reset” in a previous joint statement by its component parties’ leaders.

Quoting anonymous sources, Malaysiakini reported that the meeting was set to be at the Parliament this afternoon after the coalition failed to vote down the Budget 2021 recently.

Despite that, no new date has been scheduled, purportedly due to uneasiness among the coalition members that led to the meeting’s cancellation.

This morning, DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng and Parti Amanah Negara president Mohamad Sabu said PH must stop wasting time on “opportunistic” Perikatan Nasional (PN) backbenchers who are exploiting them.

In a joint statement, the leaders said after failing to stop the federal Budget from being passed, it is now time for the Opposition to face the reality that it needs a reset.

On Tuesday, the government’s Budget 2021 was passed 111-108 in its third reading in the Dewan Rakyat. With this, the allocations for all 27 ministries have cleared the committee stage.

This comes after PH failed to oppose the Bill during its policy stage, due to a directive to stand down by Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar had previously vowed to prove to PH that he commands the majority of Dewan Rakyat, but as of now has not announced anything.