Guan Eng, Mat Sabu: Time for Pakatan to hit reset, ignore ‘opportunistic’ Perikatan backbenchers

Lim (left) and Mohamad said the Opposition must face the reality that it needs a reset. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 17 — DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng and Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) president Mohamad Sabu said Pakatan Harapan (PH) must stop wasting time on “opportunistic” Perikatan Nasional (PN) backbenchers who are exploiting them.

In a joint statement issued this morning, the leaders said after failing to stop the federal Budget from being passed, it is now time for the Opposition to face the reality that it needs a reset.

“Tuesday was a disappointing day for PH leaders and supporters, who had hoped that Budget 2021 to be defeated at the 3rd reading in Parliament and allow PH to reclaim the people’s mandate won in the 2018 general election.

“There is a need for a reset in the current course set by PH following the passage of Budget 2021 by Malaysia’s first unelected and minority government in a close vote of 111-108,” they said.

Lim and Mohamad said not a single government backbencher voted with PH, including those who allegedly support Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“Clearly, these government backbenchers are adept at playing political games to gain maximum leverage from the PN government,” they said.

The duo pointed out that PH declared its support for PKR president Anwar as the prime minister candidate and that he could court government backbenchers who are not kleptocrats.

“However, the passing of the Budget showed the backbenchers were only using PH for their own gain.

“More time and resources should instead be spent on allies struggling for a common cause and that PH should look beyond its 92 MPs and concentrate on the 108 Opposition MPs,” they added.

They said PN’s first Budget was not inclusive with many sectors left out, especially in terms of education, welfare assistance particularly for the unemployed, Covid-19 vaccine and prevention, aid for SMEs and non-Malay communities.

“The government’s mishandling of the current third wave of Covid-19 infections which have seen a record number of infections is not helped by the reduction in the Covid-19 fund from RM38 billion in 2020 to RM17 billion for 2021,” they said.

“There must now be a political reset to focus on building a more united Opposition grouping that can fight as one in the next general election.

“PH leaders must put aside past baggage so that PH can expand to PH Plus with a formidable force of 108 MPs. With 108 PH Plus MPs as a solid grouping, anything is still possible,” Lim and Mohamad said.