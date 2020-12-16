KL police chief says zero tolerance for errant personnel

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Saiful Azly Kamaruddin speaks during a press conference at the Kuala Lumpur contingen police headquarters, December 16, 2020. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 16 — City police chief Datuk Saiful Azly Kamaruddin said misconduct among his officers will not be tolerated.

Disclosing recent allegations against his personnel, he said they have been investigated and punished appropriately.

“I want to assure you and the public that any such matters are not taken lightly and you will see that we are taking stern action against these perpetrators who abuse their authority and power,” said Saiful today during a media briefing at Kuala Lumpur police headquarters in Bukit Bintang.

Saiful detailed five incidents that happened between November 25 and December 8 that included two cases of extortion, a road rage incident in which the officer brandished a gun, absenteeism, and drug abuse.

He said a Walther P99 pistol and 20 bullets were seized from the officer in the road rage incident.

The police personnel involved in one of the extortion cases, the drug incident, and the officer caught truant have all been charged, he said.