Sarawak CM says no one race can rule Sarawak

Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg speaks during a press conference following the Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) general assembly in Kuching November 8, 2020. — Bernama pic

KOTA PADAWAN, Dec 14 — No single race dominates the population of Sarawak and thus, no single race can rule the state, says Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg.

He said Sarawak “is huge but with a population of only 2.8 million.

“The statistics show that the Malays and Iban are about same number, but if you include the Bidayuh in the latter, of course, they form a bigger group, and likewise if you combine the Malays and Melanau.

“It is the same with the Chinese community. It means the whole population (of Sarawak) is divided into three parts and their number is about the same,” he said when officiating at the 24th anniversary of Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) and launch of the Rings Ladies Mural, here, today.

In such a situation, he said, all Sarawakians must work together in developing the state, adding that no single race could dominate but whoever is chief minister, he must be fair to all races in Sarawak.

“We are inclusive. Everyone must be in the framework of development,” said Abang Johari, adding that the Sarawak government’s vision was towards creating a developed state by 2030.

“All races in Sarawak play a part in building Sarawak and no one will be discriminated as all will be included.

“That is why the Sarawak government under the ruling coalition of Gabungan Parti Sarawak has been fair to each and every race in Sarawak,” he said.

According to him, there are people who said voters should continue voting for the opposition because whatever the outcome of the election, the ruling government would continue to carry out development in the urban areas.

The chief minister, however, reminded that only a government with good policies, vision and good plans would be able to carry out development. — Bernama