Mardi launches food technology innovations, test bed laboratory

Datuk Seri Ahmad Hamzah said the new facilities would also include processing facilities. ― Picture by Miera Miera Zulyana

MELAKA, Dec 12 —The Malaysian Agricultural Research and Development Institute (MARDI) launched its food technology innovations and the Technology ‘Test Bed’ Laboratory for the Melaka Mardistation here today.

Agriculture and Food Industry Deputy Minister 1 Datuk Seri Ahmad Hamzah said the food innovation products are technologies to produce high antioxidant mango fruit leather and fermented beverage products from under utilised fruits like the Terengganu cherry, Mangifera odorata or kuini and tea leaves.

“The mango fruit leather is a healthy snack that is easy to carry, contains high antioxidants, is free of fats, does not contain additional dyes and flavors and has the potential to replace natural fruits as a source of nutrients.

“Likewise the fermented beverage drinks made from Terengganu cherries, kuini fruits and tea leaves are high in antioxidants, preservative-free and do not contain dyes,” he told reporters after the launch of the new technologies and the test bed laboratory at MARDI Melaka Station here, today.

At the event, six entrepreneurs under the Young Agropreneur programme, each received equipment grant worth RM20,000 while five others under the Rezeki Tani programme were each given equipment grant worth RM10,000.

The beverage products are produced through a fermentation process using kombucha strains involving more than one microorganism that is safe. After 21 days of fermentation, the resulting liquid is filtered several times to ensure the drink is microorganism free and safe for consumption.

Elaborating Ahmad said the MardiTechnology Test Bed Laboratory is a food processing technology laboratory equipped with modern machines for small-scale production of selected food products.

He said the laboratory also offers processing facilities, expertise and quality analysis services needed to initiate and manage technological and business innovation processes.

“The Melaka Mardi Technology Test Bed Laboratory, which has been awarded the MeSTI food safety certification by the Health Ministry will focus on baking technology for the production of breads, cakes, biscuits, croissants and sweets such as dodol.

“This test bed laboratory is a one-stop centre for entrepreneurs to acquire direct knowledge and technology advisory services and I hope entrepreneurs in the state would take advantage of the technologies introduced by Mardi to help improve our traditional enterprises,” he said. — Bernama