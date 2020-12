A Malaysian ringgit note is seen in this illustration photo June 1, 2017. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 ― The government is not exploring a tax specifically on wealthy Malaysians, Deputy Finance Minister II Shahar Abdullah told the Dewan Rakyat today.

Shahar was responding to Wong Shu Qi (PH-Kluang) who asked if the Perikatan Nasional government would implement this or reintroduce the Goods and Services Tax (GST) to increase federal revenue.

“For your information, on wealth tax, the government has no plans at all to implement it for now,” he said.

MORE TO COME