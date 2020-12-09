Perak PAS, Bersatu, Gerakan and independent reps back Umno’s Saarani as MB

Perak Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia assemblymen (from left) Datuk Abdul Yunus Jamhari, Datuk Zainol Fadzi Paharudin and Datuk Nolee Ashilin Mohammed Radzi are pictured at Istana Kinta, Ipoh December 9, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Dec 9 ― Perak Umno chief Datuk Saarani Mohamad has received additional support from eight assemblymen outside his party to be the next mentri besar.

The eight comprise three from PAS, three from Bersatu and one each from Gerakan and an independent.

All eight signed statutory declarations (SD) supporting Saarani, which were submitted to Perak Ruler Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah during their audience at the Istana Kinta this evening.

“We have signed the SD and submitted the mandate reached at the party leadership to the Sultan.

“We have to wait for the palace to announce the majority,” Perak PAS chief and Gunung Semanggol assemblyman Razman Zakaria told reporters outside the palace.

The two other PAS assemblymen are: Mohd Akmal Kamaruddin (Selama) and Khalil Yahaya (Kubu Gajah).

Bersatu’s three assemblymen are: Datuk Zainol Fadzi Paharudin (Sungai Manik), Datuk Nolee Ashilin Mohammed Radzi (Tualang Sekah), and Datuk Abdul Yunus Jamhari (Kuala Kurau).

The remaining two assemblymen are A. Sivasubramaniam from Gerakan assemblyman and independent Paul Yong.

Combined with all of Umno’s 25 assemblymen, this would mean Saarani has the support of 34 in the 59-seat Perak assembly, surpassing the 30-seat simple majority needed.

Zainol, who is also the Perak Bersatu secretary, said his party had reached a consensus with PAS and Umno to continue their Perikatan Nasional (PN) partnership, echoing the remarks issued in a joint statement released by their respective party secretaries-general earlier tdoay.

“So this is our decision and we have informed the matter to the Sultan.

“This is also the instructions given by our state party chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu, which is to support the decision taken by the party presidents in PN,” Zainol told reporters outside the palace after his audience with Sultan Nazrin.

He said that both Sivasubramaniam and Yong accompanied the Bersatu lawmakers when submitting the SD to the Sultan today.

Zainol also said Chendering assemblyman Ahmad Faizal will personally submit his SD to the Sultan later.

“He couldn’t make it today as he is in Parliament and has to attend to matters there,” Zainol said when asked.

Ahmad Faizal is also Tambun MP. He was forced to resign as Perak mentri besar after losing a confidence vote 10-48 triggered by Umno in the state legislature last Friday.

Zainol added that Titi Serong Hasnul Zulkarnain Abd Munaim, who is also from Bersatu, had given his SD when he had an audience with the Sultan yesterday.