No cuts in allowances or pay of athletes, coaches since MCO, Dewan Rakyat told

Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal said that even though training was quarantine-based since July, their welfare was still looked after. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 8 ― There has not been any cuts in the training allowances and pay of national athletes and coaches since the movement control order (MCO) started on March 18, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS) deputy minister Senator Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal said that even though training was quarantine-based since July, their welfare was still looked after.

“KBS through the National Sports Council (MSN) and National Sports Associations (NSAs) with the cooperation of other stakeholders like the Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) are constantly making efforts to raise the performance of national athletes and has never neglected them no matter the situation.

“Those who are undergoing full-time training are offered packages encompassing monthly training allowance, meals and accommodation, competitions online or simulations, training and competition equipment, coaching expertise as well sports science and medical services,” he said during the oral question-and-answer session.

He was replying to a question from Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman (Ind-Muar) on aid and follow-up programmes for national athletes who could not participate in international meets due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Wan Ahmad Fayhsal said spread of Covid-19 had affected implementation of training for athletes at various levels but MSN with the cooperation of NSAs and the National Sports Institute (ISN) had conducted programmes in line with National Security Council (MKN) standard operating procedures (SOPs) to ensure performance and fitness of athletes do not decline.

“Among the programmes run during the MCO is self-training modules with monitoring by coaches online from April 2, giving special dispensation for the Road To Tokyo Special Training Camp on a quarantine-based approach for athletes identified for the Tokyo Olympic Games and Paralympics, from June 1-30,”he said.

“Training programmes for full-time athletes started in stages from July 5 for the Podium Programme and back-up athletes,” he said.

He explained that even though daily training was conducted full-time, national athletes could not join international championships, which were postponed or called off causing MSN, NSAs and ISN organising closed competitions.

“Among them an Archery Simulation Championship, Badminton 100 Plus National Junior Ranking Challenge, Internal Squash Championship, Weightlifting National Test/Trial and Swimming Time Trial,” he said.

Meanwhile, Wan Ahmad Fayhsal said “sports bubbles” currently was under consideration by KBS and MKN in ensuring organising of local and international meets can be done down the road. ― Bernama