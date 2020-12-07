Perhilitan to install traps at Putrajaya mall after wild boar causes chaos yesterday

A wild boar wreaked havoc in Alamanda shopping centre December 6, 2020 when it entered the mall, and a video clip showing the animal roaming inside a sports outlet had gone viral on social media. — AFP pic PUTRAJAYA, Dec 7 — The Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) will install animal traps at the Alamanda shopping centre premises here, following the intrusion of a wild boar yesterday, to prevent the incident from recurring.

Perhilitan said in a statement today that it would also work with the Putrajaya Corporation (PPj) to increase monitoring in the area.

“PPj and the management of the Alamanda shopping centre will also improve waste management to prevent the intrusion of wild boars in the future,” he said.

Yesterday, a wild boar wreaked havoc in Alamanda shopping centre when it entered the mall, and a video clip showing the animal roaming inside a sports outlet had gone viral on social media.

The statement also said that the results of the investigation with the PPj wildlife division, it was found that the wild boar had come from an area near the lake in Presint 16, here, where it was believed to have strayed from its herd. — Bernama