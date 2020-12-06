Malaysia marks 1,123 new Covid-19 cases today, two more deaths; Selangor tops with 337 infections

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya December 2, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 6 — New Covid-19 infections today remained within the four-figure zone with 1,123 cases, Health Ministry Director General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said.

Selangor had the most number of new infections at 337, followed by Negri Sembilan with 258. Sabah came in third with 250 cases, three of which were imported.

Dr Noor Hisham said two more people died from the coronavirus: a 65-year old man in Ipoh, Perak; and a 72-year-old woman in Johor.

On a positive note, 1,069 Covid-19 patients were cured and discharged.

Cumulatively, Malaysia has recorded a total of 72,694 Covid-19 infections with 11,039 currently active cases and receiving treatment, with 61,273 patients recovered and discharged so far.

