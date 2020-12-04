Ahmad Faizal in audience with Perak Sultan after losing confidence vote as MB

Outgoing Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu arrives at Istana Kinta in Ipoh December 4, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Dec 4 — Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu has arrived at the Istana Kinta here to seek an audience with the Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah after losing the confidence vote as mentri besar earlier today at the State Assembly.

Ahmad Faizal was seen arriving at the palace at 5.15pm with his Toyota Camry sedan.

It was learnt that Ahmad Faizal will be meeting the Malay ruler to inform him of the current situation in the state following the result of the confidence vote.

Earlier, State Secretariat Datuk Ahmad Suaidi Abdul Rahim and State Legal Advisor Azmir Shah Zainal Abidin had also arrived in separate vehicles at 3.30pm.

State Speaker Datuk Mohammad Zahir Abdul Kalid also arrived at the 4.40pm to seek an audience with the Sultan. He left after half an hour.

Ahmad Faizal lost a motion of confidence that was tabled against him at the state legislative assembly this morning.

Perak Speaker announced the results showing that 48 assemblymen had voted against Ahmad Faizal, while only 10 supported him.

Media personnel had started to gather at the entrance of the palace as early as 3pm.

Police officers were also mobilised to the area to control the traffic flow.