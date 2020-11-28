Perak govt to channel RM50,000 to 59 state assembly service centres, says mentri besar

Perak MB Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said the contribution was a sign of the state government administration’s concern of the target group who needed protection regardless of race, religion and political persuasion to ease their burden through the current challenging period. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Nov 28 ― The state government will channel a cash contribution of RM50,000 to all 59 State Assembly service centres to help residents affected by the floods, the conditional movement control order (CMCO) and the enhanced movement control order (EMCO).

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said the contribution, which also covered 24 State Assembly Service centres under the Opposition, involved an allocation of RM2.95 million under the Perak State Economic Stimulus Package Phase 4.

Ahmad Faizal, who is also the Chenderiang State Assemblyman, said the contribution was a sign of the state government administration’s concern of the target group who needed protection regardless of race, religion and political persuasion to ease their burden through the current challenging period.

“The state government hopes that the distribution of this assistance through each centre will be implemented in an orderly and transparent manner to achieve its goal of reaching the target groups regardless of political differences,” he said in a statement here today.

As of 7 this morning, 187 residents were affected by floods in three districts, namely, Kerian, Hilir Perak and Manjung, while two areas were affected by EMCO, namely, the government-aided religious school Maahad Al-Yahyawiyah, Padang Rengas and Zone B and Zone C, Taman Meru 2C, here.

In the meantime, Ahmad Faizal hoped that every centre would comply with the standard operating procedures (SOP) set by the National Security Council and the Ministry of Health when distributing the aid, to curb the spread of the Covid-19 epidemic.

Previously, he said the state government channeled a total contribution of RM80,000 to each of the 59 centres which were given in four instalments during the movement control order period from March to May to be channelled to the needy people in their respective areas. ― Bernama