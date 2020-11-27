After Muhyiddin’s announcement, Pfizer says to supply Covid-19 vaccine to Malaysia pending approval

Pfizer Malaysia says it has reached an agreement with Putrajaya to supply 12.8 million doses of its BNT162 mRNA-based vaccine that would work against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 27 — Pharmaceutical corporation Pfizer Malaysia said today it has reached an agreement with Putrajaya to supply 12.8 million doses of its BNT162 mRNA-based vaccine that would work against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

In a statement, Pfizer’s country manager Luksanawan Thangpaibool said this will be subject to clinical success and regulatory approval.

“We are deeply honored to work with the Malaysian government and to marshal our scientific and manufacturing resources toward our shared goal of bringing a potential Covid-19 vaccine to the Malaysians as quickly as possible,” he said.

The initiative is a joint effort between Pfizer Malaysia and German company BioNTech SE.

“In the face of this global health crisis, Pfizer’s purpose and breakthroughs that change patients’ lives, has taken on an even greater urgency.

“Our hope is that, subject to clinical and regulatory success, our vaccine will help make this happen,” said Luksanawan.

This comes as Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said earlier today that Malaysia has finalised an agreement to purchase 12.8 million doses of Pfizer Inc’s Covid-19 vaccine that will start to be delivered in the first quarter of next year.

The doses will be enough to vaccinate 6.4 million people, with the initial shipment of one million doses earmarked for 500,000 frontline health workers.

BioNTech’s business and chief commercial officer Sean Marett also thanked Putrajaya for its support and for trusting in the development of a vaccine that BioNTech believes has the potential to help address this global pandemic threat.

“Our goal remains to create a global supply of a safe and effective Covid-19 vaccine for many people around the world, as quickly as we can,” he said.

Pfizer and BioNTech have also expressed interest in possibly supplying to the Covax Facility, a mechanism established by Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, and the World Health Organization.

Covax aims to provide governments, including those in the emerging markets, with early access to a large portfolio of Covid-19 candidate vaccines using a range of technology platforms, produced by multiple manufacturers across the world.

Pfizer and BioNTech expect to produce globally up to 50 million doses of vaccines in 2020 and up to 1.3 billion doses in 2021, based on the assumption of positive data and availability of the necessary manufacturing and safety data, as well as current projections.

The vaccine’s phase three clinical trial began on July 27, and to date has enrolled 43,661 participants. As of November 13, 41,135 have received a second dose of the candidate vaccine.