PM Muhyiddin: US congratulated Malaysia for successfully hosting virtual Apec summit

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin delivers his keynote address during the Apec Summmit, which was broadcast virtually in Putrajaya, November 19, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 25 — The United States’ government congratulates Malaysia on its success in hosting the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) Summit, which saw the adoption of Putrajaya Vision 2040 and the Kuala Lumpur Declaration, said Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

He said the Kuala Lumpur Declaration and Putrajaya Vision 2040 would be a new aspiration for regional economic growth for the Apec community over the next 20 years.

Muhyiddin said the message was conveyed to him by US Ambassador to Malaysia Kamala Shirin Lakhdhir, who paid a courtesy call on him at his office in the Parliament building yesterday.

“Through Her Excellency Madam Kamala, I have conveyed the Malaysian government's appreciation as the host of Apec 2020 to President Donald Trump for his involvement in representing the United States at the Apec Summit which took place virtually on Nov 20," he said via his Facebook account today.

He said Kamala also shared with him on the latest developments in Covid-19 vaccines produced by the US biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies that are undergoing testing and approval process by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Muhyiddin said he welcomed the development and hoped the access to the vaccine would be made fairly and equitably.

Apart from that, he said the discussions with Kamala also focused on several matters relating to enhancing bilateral cooperation, including in trade, investment, finance and education, as well as regional geopolitical issues and international security.

“I ended the meeting by expressing hope that the long-standing relationship between Malaysia and the United States can be further strengthened in the future," he added. — Bernama