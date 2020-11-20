Three relief centres opened to house 147 flood victims in Melaka

Kampung Bukit Tambun residents wade in flood water outside their house in Alor Gajah November 20, 2020. — Bernama pic

MELAKA, Nov 20 — Three temporary relief centres (PPS) were opened in Melaka after heavy rains from 5pm yesterday caused several areas in Jasin and Alor Gajah districts to be inundated with flood waters.

Melaka Civil Defence Force (APM) director Lt Col (PA) Effendy Ali said two shelters are at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Tedong and Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Dang Anum in Jasin, while the other is at SK Durian Tunggal in Alor Gajah.

“As at 8am today 147 victims from 41 families are taking shelter at the centres, 68 victims are at SMK Dang Anum, 11 at SK Tedong and 68 at SK Durian Tunggal.

“Two roads namely Jalan Lipat Kajang — Merlimau in Jasin and Jalan Durian Tunggal — Simpang Gading in Alor Gajah have been closed following the floods,” he said in a statement here today.

Effendy, who is also State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat head said, sunny and cloudy weather was reported in some areas in the state.

He said government agencies including the District Office, the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department, the Social Welfare Department and the police were monitoring the floods and would give an update on the situation from time to time. — Bernama