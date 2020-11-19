Pahang MB: Forest status of 465.75 hectares of land belonging to UiTM in Jengka revoked

Pahang MB Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail says the forest status of 465.75 hectares of land belonging to Universiti Teknologi MARA and a supermarket site in Jengka has been revoked. ― Bernama pic

KUANTAN, Nov 19 ― The forest status of 465.75 hectares of land belonging to Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) and a supermarket site in Jengka, about 100 kilometres from here, has been revoked, said Pahang Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail.

He said it was revoked by the state authorities in accordance with Section 13 of the National Forestry Act 1984 (Act 313) with the notification of the revocation made through the Pahang State Government Gazette dated December 11 last year.

The revocation of the forest land status means the forest land behind the UiTM campus and the supermarket site in Jengka is no longer part of the Jengka Forest Reserve,” he told the State Assembly today in response to a question on the status of the land there by Shahril Azman Abd Halim (PAS-Jengka).

He said the forest status of the land was revoked to enable better and well-planned development to be implemented to improve the economy of the locals and in the Maran district in general.

Meanwhile, Pahang Felda Affairs, Cooperatives, Entrepreneur and Consumer Affairs Committee chairman Datuk Nazri Ngah said settlers in Bukit Goh here, who are facing action by the Inland Revenue Board (IRB) for allegedly failing to pay their taxes for their involvement in bauxite mining, should refer to their agreement with the operator involved.

“If the agreement says the operator will pay the tax, then it can be referred to the operator who leased the settler's land. This can be discussed with the lawyer to determine who should pay the tax, whatever action, we have to study the agreement,” he added.

Nazri was responding to a question by Datuk Md Sohaimi Mohamed Shah (BN-Sungai Lembing) on the plight of the settlers involved who no longer received income from bauxite mining following a moratorium imposed on January 15, 2016.

However, Nazri said bauxite mining has been allowed, but subject to strict conditions, including deposit payment of RM5 million, which also includes payment for guarantee bonds, to ensure the pollution problem, which led to the implementation of the moratorium, will not happen again.

“The state government has offered two contractors to carry out this activity but until today, they have not paid the deposit. If they do not pay until the end of this month, then we will retract the offer,” he added. ― Bernama