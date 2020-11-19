IGP: Police to open investigation paper on officers involved in Macau Scam, online gambling syndicate

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador speaks to reporters at the Royal Malaysia Police College Kuala Lumpur August 13, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 19 — The police will open an investigation paper (IP) on the alleged involvement of senior officers and policemen with individuals who are being detained in connection with the Macau Scam and online gambling syndicate based on information from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), said Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador.

He said the police were waiting for more information from the MACC to complete investigation into the case.

“Currently, the senior PDRM (Royal Malaysia Police) officers with links to the Macau Scam and online gambling are given posts that are not sensitive, but that does not mean it ends there. I will consider further action when I get the information,” he told Bernama.

Meanwhile, Bukit Aman Integrity and Standards Compliance Department director Datuk Zamri Yahya said so far 24 officers and policemen were being investigated in connection with the case.

“Now, we are in the process of recording statements and collecting evidence on their alleged involvement in the case.

“After we have completed the investigation, we will make recommendations to the disciplinary authorities for them to be punished if there is clear and strong evidence regarding their involvement with the syndicate,” he added.

In the same development, Bukit Aman Management Department director Datuk Ramli Din said sensitive posts in PDRM could be rotated more often, for only three years for each posting, compared to five years currently, to avoid misconduct among senior officers and police personnel.

“Rotation by changing officers for the sensitive posts will be done at all levels, involving senior high ranking police officers to those at the lowest level,” he said, and defined the sensitive posts as those which involved operations and raids.

He said checks on the background and records of members of the police force are always conducted to determine their eligibility and integrity for post.

Last Monday, Bernama reported that senior PDRM officers were among those who had action taken action against them on suspicion of having links with individuals who were detained in connection with the Macau Scam syndicate and online gambling.

The case led to a major reshuffle in the police force, involving more than 20 police personnel, including senior officers. — Bernama