Health Ministry: Over 9,000 Covid-positive cases detected via MySejahtera app

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 19 ― The Ministry of Health (MoH) announced today that a total of 9,127 Covid-19 positive cases have been detected by the government’s MySejahtera application as of yesterday.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that MySejahtera was launched by the government on April 20 to assist in the management of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“On average, the cases detected are 18.2-44.3 per cent (the percentage changes from time to time as it depends on the number of daily cases as well as the number of cases using MySejahtera),” he wrote in a statement.

Dr Noor Hisham said the app has allowed the ministry to detect 1,561 confirmed cases through the self-assessment feature that was built in.

It also assisted health authorities in detecting another 7,606 cases through contact tracing from reviewing the MySejahtera database he said.

The Health Ministry previously assured Malaysians that data collected via MySejahtera was secured with strong security protocols.

It also said the data would not be abused or accessed without authorisation as it was solely the property of the ministry and monitored by both the National Cyber Security Agency (Nacsa) and National Security Council (NSC).

Dr Noor Hisham said all information collected using MySejahtera was managed based on the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 and the Medical Act 1971.