No official agreements between Royal Pahang Durian Group and Musang King farmers, Pahang Assembly told

KUANTAN, Nov 18 ― No official agreements have been signed between Royal Pahang Durian Group (RPD) and Musang King durian farmers in Raub, about 200km from here, the Pahang State Legislative Assembly was told today.

State Agriculture, Agro-based and Biotechnology Committee chairman Datuk Seri Mohd Soffi Abd Razak said no agreements were signed because there is an ongoing case involving both parties in the High Court here.

“So far there are only two agreements signed between RPD and the Pahang Agriculture Development Corporation (PKPP) in March this year, with both touching only on the subject of shareholding and profit-sharing.

“This has nothing to do with whatever terms that were reportedly offered by RPD to farmers, and besides, the state government is of the view that the issue of Competition Act 2010 does not arise due to the lack of agreement,” he added.

Mohd Soffi was replying to a question from Chow Yu Hui (PH-Tras), who asked whether the state government was aware that the contract offered to durian famers forced them to sell the fruit at fixed prices, in breach of the Competition Act.

Mohd Soffi said any parties who felt affected by the issue of market monopoly can refer the matter to the Malaysian Competition Commission (MyCC).

He said durian farmers working illegally on the land could choose to “regularise their farms” when offered specific schemes which can facilitate the export of durians.

“The Malaysian Good Agricultural Practices (myGAP) scheme is needed for the export of farm produce, to certify that the land involved has ownership title or approval from the government, including the award of temporary occupation licence,” he said.

On Chow's claim that the farmers involved were only trying to earn a living and that their efforts needed time to bear fruit, Mohd Soffi said any commercial ventures should be undertaken according to existing laws. ― Bernama