Surau, mosques in Perak green, yellow zones get nod to hold Friday, obligatory prayers

Muslims observe social distancing while performing Friday prayers at the Sultan Azlan Shah Mosque in Ipoh May 15, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Nov 17 — Mosques and surau in the green and yellow zones in Perak are allowed to hold Friday and fard (obligatory) prayers starting today based on the actual capacity of the prayer halls and taking into account the physical distancing between the worshippers.

Perak Islamic Religion and Malay Customs Council (MAIPk) chief executive officer Shahrul Azam Shaari said the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah, had given his consent upon advice by the Perak Fatwa Committee based on the guidelines set by the National Security Council (MKN) and the Ministry of Health (MoH).

For the time being, he said only Malaysian citizens are allowed to join the prayers with their personal details to be checked and recorded before being allowed to enter the prayer hall.

He said, all religious activities such as talks, lectures between Maghrib and Isyak prayers as well as after Subuh prayers, Dhuha lectures, Yaasin recitation and tahlil are also allowed.

“Women are also allowed to perform the prayers and join the activities in a special area in the mosques and surau,” he said in a statement today. — Bernama