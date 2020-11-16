IGP confirms 20 cops transferred following Macau scam, online gambling probe

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador delivers his speech at the Police Air Force Team Training Base in Ipoh September 11, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 16 — Senior police officers are among those having action taken on suspicion of being connected with individuals detained to assist in the investigation into online gambling syndicates and the Macau Scam.

The investigation also saw a major overhaul in the police force, involving more than 20 PDRM personnel, officers and senior officers.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hami Bador when confirming the matter said that the move to transfer personnel and officers involved was the force’s first step in taking action against those who conspired with criminals.

He also did not rule out the possibility that there will be more PDRM officers who will be subject to action regarding the matter.

“Action has been taken. The first step is to transfer them out of the sensitive place. The second step is, if there is other evidence then we will take further action.

“If I am not mistaken there are 20 personnel. There will be more transfer. There is nothing sensational about this. If that happens, we will investigate. When there are facts, we take action,” he told Bernama here today.

Previously, Abdul Hamid was reported to have said that all officers and personnel who will be assigned in the Anti-Vice, Gambling and Secret Societies Division (D7), Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) will be screened by the special committee set up in Bukit Aman, in order to make sure that those who will be placed in the ‘hot’ divisions, possessed high integrity.

On Oct 7, 10 individuals, including eight policemen and senior police officers, were detained by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to assist in the investigation into money laundering activities from online gambling activities and the Macau Scam.

The involvement of senior police officers was detected following the arrest of several celebrities and cosmetics entrepreneurs by the MACC on suspicion of being involved in money laundering from Macau Scam syndicates and online gambling operators. — Bernama