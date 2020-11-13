Agong reminds public to be mindful of Covid-19 SOP at flood relief centres in Pahang

Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah menzahirkan rasa puas hati apabila rakyat memberi kerjasama baik mematuhi Perintah Kawalan Pergerakan (PKP). ― PIcture courtesy of Instagram/Istana Negara

KUANTAN, Nov 13 — Aspects of the new normal and the standard operating procedure (SOP) to contain the Covid-19 pandemic should be emphasised at all flood relief centres in Pahang, said Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

Al-Sultan Abdullah said he was confident that the state administration would be adequately prepared to deal with the floods and reminded all parties to work together to ease the people’s burden during the monsoon season.

His Majesty also told mosques in Pahang to hold regular solat hajat (prayer of need) to seek protection for the state from untoward incidents.

He said this at the end of a briefing on preparations to tackle the floods in Pahang for 2020/2021, which was given by Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Abd Jalil Hassan here today.

Tengku Panglima Raja Tengku Amir Nasser Ibrahim Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah also attended the briefing.

His Majesty thanked the state government and related agencies for making thorough preparations for the floods, including by presenting the latest data at the hour-long briefing, which began at 10.30 am at Istana Abdulaziz.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail and state secretary Datuk Seri Dr Sallehuddin Ishak were among others present at the briefing. — Bernama