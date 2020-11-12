Johor DAP rep calls for leeway when on duty, after stopped by cops for having three in car

Sheikh Omar Ali said he was reprimanded by the police for having three people in his car while on the way to deliver Deepavali aid to his constituency in Paloh. — Picture via Facebook/Sheikh Omar Ali

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 12 — DAP state assemblyman Sheikh Omar Ali has pleaded today for leniency in Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOP) for representatives of the voters when performing their duties in constituencies.

The assemblyman for Paloh, Johor said he was earlier reprimanded by the police for having three people in his car while on the way to deliver Deepavali aid to his area with his assistant and a volunteer, instead of obeying the limit of two.

“I think there is a few matters than need more detailed explanation, including exemptions for the movement of the people’s representatives,” he wrote on his Facebook page.

“They should be given specific SOPs for them to conduct their duties in their areas as long as the SOPs are controlled and safe,” he said.

“I hope the government and the relevant authorities will consider this,” he added.

Omar said his car was halted by cops three kilometres away from Paloh, who then cited him for breaking the SOPs.

The National Security Council has mandated that only two persons can ride in the same car after the conditional movement control order (CMCO) was implemented in all Peninsular Malaysia states except Perlis, Pahang and Kelantan.

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has previously said that those who need to have more than two persons in a car, especially those running family businesses, must acquire police permission.