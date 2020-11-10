Malaysian man among new Covid-19 cases in Singapore

Essential workers wearing face masks walk past the skyline of the central business district outside a regional screening centre amid the coronavirus disease outbreak in Singapore June 9, 2020. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, Nov 10 — Singapore's Ministry of Health confirmed that the only Covid-19 community case announced today was a 25-year-old Malaysian man.

Labelled as case 58262, the ministry said, he was last at work as a cleaner on Nov 2.

“He developed symptoms a day later, and sought medical treatment at a general practitioner clinic,” said the ministry in its full data released here.

“He was tested for Covid-19 under our enhanced community testing to test all individuals aged 13 and above who are diagnosed with acute respiratory infection (ARI) at first presentation to a doctor.

“This allows us to identify infected individuals early and to quickly contain further spread,” it said, adding that the case is currently unlinked.

Singapore reported a total of nine new cases today, taking the infection tally to 58,073.

The ministry said the other eight cases today were made up of one in a dormitory and seven imported cases.

As of Monday, Singapore has so far classified 1,293 of the reported cases as imported, 2,270 as community cases, and 54,501 involving dorm residents.

In all, 57,985 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 40 confirmed cases who are still in hospital with none of patients in the intensive care unit.

Meanwhile, 20 patients who have mild symptoms or are clinically well, but still tested positive for Covid-19, have been isolated and are being cared for at community facilities.

To date, 28 people have died from complications due to Covid-19 in the republic with the first two deaths reported on March 21. — AFP