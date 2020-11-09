Penang mulls EMCO for Mukim 13, continues to monitor Covid-19 cases in the area

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow speaks during a press conference at Komtar in George Town October 28, 2020. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Nov 9 — The Penang Special Security Committee (JKKNP) has asked the state Health Department to continue monitoring the Covid-19 cases in Mukim 13 on the island and decide if an enhanced movement control order (EMCO) should be imposed on the area.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow, who chaired the JKKNP meeting this morning, said this is to control the spread of Covid-19 under the Intan Cluster, where a majority of the cases are in Mukim 13.

He said the state Health Department reported that there are still seven active clusters in Penang, namely the Remand Prison Cluster, Seberang Perai Prison Cluster, Bayan Cluster, Tembaga Cluster, Permatang Cluster, Alma Cluster and the Intan Cluster, which is the latest.

“Mukim 12 and Mukim 13 are now red zones, aside from Mukim George Town due to the Remand Prison Cluster and Mukim 6 due to the Seberang Perai Prison Cluster, where there are more than 41 active cases reported in these areas,” he said in a statement issued today.

He said before the conditional movement control order (CMCO) was imposed on all states except Kelantan, Pahang and Perlis, the EMCO had already been imposed on the remand prison and prison quarters from October 15 and is due to end on November 11.

The EMCO was imposed on the Seberang Perai Prison and prison quarters from October 22 to November 18 and the CMCO was imposed on Mukim 12 from November 6 to 19, he added.

He said the state Health Department has proposed that the EMCO for the remand prison and prison quarters ends on November 11 and not be extended while strict EMCO SOPs must continue to be implemented at the prison.

“Meanwhile, the state Health Department proposed that the EMCO for Seberang Perai Prison and its quarters be extended after it ends on November 18,” he said.

He said the state’s national security council will present these proposals to the National Security Council for further consideration.

“We have also applied to the state national security council to present its appeal to allow private daycare centres to operate during the CMCO period as parents still need to go to work,” he said.

As for religious activities, Chow said the state Islamic Affairs Department and the state administration will fix and finalise the SOPs, especially for Deepavali celebrations.

He said both city councils — Penang Island City Council and Seberang Perai City Council — will announce their respective guidelines and SOPs from time to time including the opening of parks and recreational areas under the councils.

“The Penang police chief has announced that a total 31 roadblocks will be set up in the state throughout the CMCO involving a total 1,294 personnel on duty from the police, army, civil defence and Rela,” he said.

Chow reminded everyone to comply with the SOPs and continue to practice physical distancing and wear face masks to stop the spread of Covid-19.

“We need to work together as a team to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the country and in Penang,” he said.